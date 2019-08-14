This year marks the 72nd anniversary of Pakistan's independence from British rule. Celebrations started the night before and have continued into August 14.

In 1947, Pakistan freed itself from British rule and became a sovereign state. This was punctuated by a mass migration of Muslims from India to Pakistan, and Hindus from Pakistan to India.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14 August 1947, became Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death a year later.