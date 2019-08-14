WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistani national files case against UAE for torture
Muhammad Saad, who accuses Emirati authorities of physical and sexual abuse, has filed a case with the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Pakistani national files case against UAE for torture
An Emirati woman walks through a display of Emirati flags set up for National Day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. / AP Archive
By Shafik Mandhai
August 14, 2019

Muhammad Saad was on his way to Saudi Arabia to perform the umrah pilgrimage when he was arrested by authorities in the UAE. 

The reason given by officials was that he had violated a travel ban imposed on him by his former employer - a restriction, he was completely unaware of after resigning from his job as a consultant in the UAE.

Saad says that what followed was 20 days of physical and sexual torture that have left him with life-changing mental trauma and injuries that require continued medical attention.

After his arrest, the Pakistani national said that he was denied any contact with the outside world and was not given access to a lawyer. Officials did not provide a warrant nor did they provide any information on why he was being detained.

Police officials are accused of subjecting Saad to physical beatings, as well as coercing him to “perform sex acts”.

Pakistani medical officials say Saad has post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as nerve damage caused by physical abuse.

The experience has, according to Saad, left him unable to take up job opportunities, and he is now seeking compensation from the Emirati authorities to cover his loss of earnings.

RECOMMENDED

Emirati officials have not provided a response to the allegations, according to the UK-based rights group, the International Campaign for Freedom in the UAE.

Saad has taken his case to the Pakistani Foreign Office.

Previous allegations

The Pakistani’s account is not the first allegation of torture and mistreatment levelled against the UAE.

Besides detaining Emirati dissidents, such as Ahmed Mansoor, Abu Dhabi has also earned a reputation for seemingly arbitrary arrests of foreigners.

Prominent examples include former Leeds United Football Club managing director, David Haigh, who said he was tortured during his 23-month-long imprisonment in Dubai.

Haigh said he was subjected to beatings and witnessed the torture of other detainees.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices