Syrian regime fighters pushed further into an opposition bastion in northwest Syria on Wednesday, inching towards a key town after months of deadly bombardment, a war monitor said.

Eight years into Syria's war, Idlib is the last major stronghold of opposition to Bashar al Assad's regime.

Air strikes and rocket fire by the regime and its ally Russia have pounded Idlib for more than three months, killing hundreds and displacing tens of thousands.

In the south of the stronghold, almost all residents of Khan Shaykhun –– which lies on a key highway coveted by the regime –– have left the town.

The advance towards Khan Shaykhun threatens to encircle the last remaining pocket of rebel-held territory in neighbouring Hama province, including the towns of Morek, Kafr Zeita and Latamneh.

The road in question runs through Idlib, connecting regime-held Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, which was retaken by loyalists from the opposition in December 2016.

After a week of ground advances, Assad's fighters were just a few kilometres away from the town on Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"Regime forces are now four kilometres (2.5 miles) from Khan Shaykhun to the west, with nothing between them and it but fields," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

To the east, pro-Assad fighters are battling to control a hill just six kilometres (less than four miles) from the town, the head of the Britain-based Observatory said.

TRT World'sSara Firth has more.

Families flee amid clashes

Clashes on Wednesday have killed 14 regime forces, as well as 20 militants and seven rebels, he said.