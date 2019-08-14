Militants shot down a Syrian regime warplane in the opposition and rebel stronghold of Idlib province on Wednesday as Russian-backed regime forces closed in on a strategically important town, rebel sources and a war monitor said.

A pilot who ejected from the plane was captured, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which reports on the war using a network of sources. The Syrian regime later confirmed the incident.

The militant Tahrir al Sham, the most powerful militant group in the area, said its militants had shot down a Sukhoi 22 jet that had taken off from a Syrian air base in Homs province.

The jet was downed near Khan Shaykhun, a rebel-held town that was hit by a sarin gas attack in 2017 and is now being targeted in a Russian-backed regime offensive.

Regime advances

Regime forces seized new ground from rebels near Khan Shaykhun on Wednesday, advancing to within a few kilometres (miles) of the town. A rebel commander told Reuters that the town, in opposition hands since 2014, was in "great danger."

Dozens of people were killed in Khan Shaykhun in 2017 in the poison gas attack that prompted US President Donald Trump to order a missile strike against the Syrian airbase from where the United States said it had been launched.

An investigation conducted by the United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said the Syrian regime was responsible for releasing sarin on the town on April 4, 2017. Assad has denied using such weapons.

Syrian rebels have shot down regime planes on several occasions during the war that spiralled out of the uprising against regime leader Bashar al Assad in 2011.