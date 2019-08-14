Wall Street sold off sharply on Wednesday as recession fears gripped the market after the US Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted for the first time in 12 years.

All three major US indexes closed down about 3 percentage points, with the blue-chip Dow posting its biggest one-day point drop since October after two-year Treasury yields surpassed those of 10-year bonds, which is considered a classic recession signal.

Dire economic data from China and Germany suggested a faltering global economy, stricken by the increasingly belligerent US-China trade war, Brexit woes and geopolitical tensions.

Germany reported a contraction in second-quarter gross domestic product, and China's industrial growth in July hit a 17-year low.

TRT World spoke to Michael Maibach, the former president of European American Business Council.

Sensitive market

"It was all negative and not much positive today," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "We're outside of the earnings season and markets are being batted around by news."

"It's a reactionary market right now and probably will continue to be," Carlson added. "My guess is we're probably in for this until after Labor Day."

Wednesday was the first time, that yields for two-year and 10-year Treasuries, had inverted since June 2007, months before the onset of the great recession, which crippled markets for years.

The US yield curve has inverted before every recession in the past 50 years.

"It could be different this time," Carlson said. "When you've got $15 trillion in global government debt at negative yields, that's a new animal.

"Even if it is accurate in foreshadowing a recession, that doesn't mean it's coming tomorrow," he added.

The CBOE volatility index, a gauge of investor anxiety, jumped 4.58 points to 22.10.