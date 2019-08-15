Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced plans for salary hikes and tax cuts Wednesday after voters turned resoundingly against his austerity policies, sparking days of economic turmoil.

Macri, who seeks re-election in October, said he will cut income taxes for workers, increase subsidies and introduce a 90-day freeze on fuel prices to help ease the economic shock.

He also announced an unspecified increase in the monthly minimum wage – currently 208 dollars, or 12,500 pesos – saying it would benefit two million workers.

The president's announcement did little to immediately ease market concerns, however, with the peso slipping more than six percent to close at 62.18 to the dollar.

The drop means the Argentine currency has lost more than a quarter of its value since Friday.

Macri said the measures would "benefit 17 million workers and their families and all small and medium-sized businesses, formal and informal, state and private."

The president said the package of measures – which will cost the state $665 million – would "relieve the pockets" of Argentines hit by 55 percent inflation.

Electoral Blow

The market-friendly Macri was dealt a huge blow in his bid for re-election when he polled 15 points less than centre-left Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez in Sunday's primary elections, which served as a bellwether for general elections in October.

Fernandez, now the hot favourite to unseat Macri in the October 27 election, said the measures smacked of desperation.

"It's like an atheist who takes to prayer before dying, it doesn't work," he told Argentina's El Destape Radio.

"My task is to ensure governance," Macri said in his message released before markets opened. "Dialogue is the only way. Uncertainty has caused a lot of damage and forces us to be responsible. I want to convey peace of mind in this electoral process that has begun."

The embattled president held talks in the afternoon with Fernandez, tweeting that they had "a good and long conversation."