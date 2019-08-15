Donald Trump on Wednesday urged China to "humanely" resolve the violent stand-off with anti-Beijing protestors in Hong Kong as concerns grow that Beijing is considering direct intervention in the crisis.

In a series of tweets, the US president linked a possible trade deal with Beijing to a peaceful resolution to the political unrest that has roiled the semi-autonomous Chinese city for 10 weeks.

Washington has become increasingly alarmed by the build-up of Chinese security forces on the border with Hong Kong as the protests show no signs of abating and Beijing intensifies its drumbeat of intimidation against a movement pushing democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms.

"Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!" Trump wrote on Twitter, in the first clear indication that the trade deal could be threatened by how Beijing reacts to the protests.

"I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it," Trump said in a subsequent tweet, suggesting a "personal meeting" with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Beyond the extradition bill

The Hong Kong protests were sparked by opposition to a plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, but have since morphed into a wider – sometimes violent – movement for democratic rights.

The protesters also demand an impartial enquiry into the use of force by the police when facing demonstrators.

The movement represents the greatest challenge to Beijing's authority since the city was handed back by the British in 1997 under a deal that allowed it to keep freedoms that many Hong Kongers feel are being eroded.

A 2014 Umbrella Movement emerged in mass numbers, demanding universal suffrage, but fizzled out, its demands ignored by the Beijing-backed administration and its leaders arrested.

However, it laid the groundwork for the current protest movement.

One of the top opposition leaders imprisoned on public disorder charges related to the Umbrella Movement was released on bail on Thursday as the Hong Kong government attempts to quell protests.

Benny Tai was sentenced to 16 months in April in the trial of nine Umbrella leaders.

He was allowed to return home on $12,755 bail but was barred from leaving Hong Kong and will have his appeal heard in late February, according to the court.