Hungarian activists are calling for their government to curb vacation rentals in the capital, Budapest, as tourists descend on the picturesque city for the massive Sziget music festival and other summer attractions.

Sziget, which features roughly 1,000 performances every year, drew about 530,000 attendees this year, down from last year’s all-time record of 565,000.

According to estimates, over half of attendees come from abroad.

The influx of festivalgoers, coupled with Hungary’s already soaring tourism industry, means the city is packed with rowdy crowds every night after performances end on Sziget’s main stage at 11PM, residents of the city’s “party district” say.

“We can’t sleep because of the noise. When we go to work in the morning, [the area] is filthy,” Attila Bajnok, an activist and resident of Budapest’s seventh district, a historically working-class area known for its Jewish heritage, told TRT World in an interview.

Bajnok further commented on how trendy nightclubs and restaurants marketed to tourists has driven the price of flats up in the seventh district, forcing many residents to move elsewhere. “[The area] isn’t for living”, Bajnok said.

Push for tourism

When asked for comment on complaints about excessive levels of tourism and noise related to the festival, a representative of Sziget succinctly told TRT World: “That’s fine!”

The Hungarian government has pushed for an increase in tourism for years, and Sziget fits into its plan.

The Hungarian Tourism Agency, a government agency, launched the first international ad campaign to attract tourism to Budapest in 2018.

That year saw record increases for Hungary, with overnight stays topping 31 million, with commercial hotels registering 12.5 million guests, according to the Hungarian government.

If tourism numbers keep up with the government’s projections, tourism will account for 16 percent of Hungary’s economy by 2030.

Tourism brings another, less obvious monetary benefit. Tourists bring pounds, euros, dollars and other currencies to the country, which has its own currency, the forint.

Hungary having its own currency also allows the government to have more control over its economic policies, partly by weakening the forint to make exports cheaper and tourism more attractive.

The forint has been weak for years, making Budapest’s cheap prices ever-more affordable to tourists. The foreign funds they bring also help Hungary shore up its supply of euros, which many of the country’s major trading partners use.

ING Bank chief analyst Pater Virovácz told local news portal Hungary Today in February that exchanging banknotes “currently costs Hungary 10bn forints a year”, or roughly 31m euros ($34m).