TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says US stalling on Syria safe zone will not work
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the US would not be able to delay Ankara in establishing a safe zone in northeastern Syria as a US delegation visits Turkey to discuss the implementation of a Joint Operations Center.
Turkey says US stalling on Syria safe zone will not work
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds a press conference in Ankara, Turkey on August 15, 2019. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 15, 2019

The US will not be able to stall Ankara on the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

"What we say is that a US stalling tactic will not work. Unfortunately, they employed such stalling on Manbij [Syrian town], they did not keep their promise," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with Nabeela F Tunis, his counterpart from Sierra Leone.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of PYD/YPG from the city to stabilise the region, which is located north of Aleppo near the Turkish border.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

RECOMMENDED

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Cavusoglu underlined that the preliminary agreement between Ankara and Washington for a safe zone was only a beginning and that there remained "many topics" that need detailing. 

The Pentagon on Wednesday said the safe zone security measures would be implemented in gradual phases. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary