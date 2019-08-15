Beijing says it will not "sit on its hands" if the situation in Hong Kong continues to deteriorate. The statement from China's ambassador to the UK comes after more than two months of near-daily street protests in the semi-autonomous territory triggered by an extradition bill.

Liu Xiaoming said on Thursday extremists were masquerading as anti-Beijing activists and were dragging Hong Kong "down a dangerous road".

He told a news conference in London that the central government "would not sit on its hands and watch" if unrest becomes "uncontrollable".

"We have enough solutions and enough power within the limit of the basic law to quell any unrest swiftly," he said, referring to Hong Kong's mini-constitution adopted after the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997.

"We hope this will end in an orderly way. In the meantime, we are fully prepared for the worst," he said.

Protests demanding greater rights and freedom from Beijing rule that began in early June have paralysed parts of the territory, including its international airport, and led to hundreds of arrests.

Liu would not go into detail about what measures Beijing might take or when the situation might be judged to be out of control. Beijing has not ruled out sending in troops, although most observers consider that unlikely.

He also told other countries to stop meddling.

"We cannot accept any interference in Hong Kong's internal affairs," he said.

China has provided few concrete examples of alleged foreign meddling.

Flights have mostly resumed after being halted by mass demonstrations and spasms of violence at the airport on Monday and Tuesday.

Protests continue

Police made five arrests Tuesday night and 17 more on Wednesday during clashes outside police stations in the Sham Shui Po district.

Protesters displayed laser pointers and burned spirit paper in recognition of the lunar calendar's traditional Hungry Ghost Festival, but police spokesman Tse Chun-Chung said some also used catapults to fire metal balls and marbles at police. Officers responded with tear gas and "minimal use of force", he said.

Police also maintained airport checkpoints and restricted access to the facilities to those with travel documents, Tse said at a daily news briefing.

While acknowledging some complaints about the use of tear gas and other aggressive police tactics in residential areas, Tse said police never wish to take such measures and do so only when "appropriate."

"We hope everybody will join us in restoring and order in society," Tse said.

This week's clashes highlighted the hardening positions of anti-Beijing protesters and the authorities, which show no sign of abating as long as the government continues to refuse calls for dialogue.

Along with scrapping the extradition legislation, under which criminal suspects could be tried in mainland China, and critics say, face torture and an unfair justice, protesters are demanding an investigation into alleged police abuses and other steps, with some calling also for the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Economic cost

That's also having an effect on what is already a difficult economic situation for the financial services and export hub, with the forecast for economic growth for the year downgraded from 1 percent to 0 percent, city Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced Thursday. This would be the worst performance since 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Hong Kong's government announced tax cuts and higher social spending to reverse a deepening economic slump, aggravated by anti-Beijing protests and the US-Chinese tariff war.