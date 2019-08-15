Myanmar insurgents killed at least 15 people on Thursday, most of them members of the security forces, in attacks on an elite military college and other government targets in the country's north, an army spokesman said.

The Northern Alliance, a collection of armed groups in the region, claimed responsibility for the unprecedented attack on the Defence Services Technological Academy in Pyin Oo Lwin in western Shan state, where army engineers are trained, and attacks at four other locations.

Army spokesman Tun Tun Nyi said soldiers were fighting insurgents in Naung Cho township near the Gokteik viaduct, a towering railway bridge built under British colonial rule and a tourist hot-spot.

Another bridge across the Goktwin valley had been destroyed by insurgents who also burned down the township's narcotics police office, he said.

Fighting was reported at a toll gate on the highway to Lashio, the largest town in Shan state.

"They killed seven military men in Goktwin, two at the toll gate, and policemen and civilians too," Tun Tun Nyi told Reuters by phone, saying one civilian staff member at the military academy was killed. Photos published by local media showed damaged buildings and burnt cars riddled with bullet holes.

Pyin Oo Lwin, a military town and former British hill station outside the city of Mandalay, had until Thursday been unaffected by clashes in the region, which have mostly taken place in rural areas.

A months-long ceasefire agreement that ended in June was recently extended until August 31.

Set back for Suu Kyi?

A spokesman for the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, one of the groups in the Northern Alliance, said it was responding to recent army action in ethnic areas.