UNITED NATIONS — Hala Al Ghawi’s eyes water as soon as she starts talking about her brother.

He went missing when anti-government protests broke out in Hama, Syria, in 2011, presumably dragged into what has become a mass detention system for opponents of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

“More than 100,000 detainees are still missing and thousands of families of these people are waiting for any information about their fates. You cannot live in this uncertain condition, not knowing if they have died or not,” Al Ghawi told TRT World on August 9.

According to the United Nations, vast numbers of Syrians have been “disappeared” and likely endured rape, torture or execution. But as the Syrian war’s endgame plays out, Assad may have to start shuttering these lockups and come clean about those who died.

Al Ghawi, a doctor, fled Syria in 2011 as the country spiralled into civil war and now lives in Turkey. In the uncertain hope that her brother has survived years of detention, she is careful not to reveal details that could put him in danger.

Like members of many Syrian families who believe their friends and loved ones were taken by Assad’s security services, one of Al Ghawi’s greatest agonies is not knowing whether her missing brother is dead or alive.

“Since that time, we didn’t hear anything about his situation,” said Al Ghawi, holding back the tears during a visit to UN headquarters this month. “We don’t know. You’re not sure if he has died, so you can pray for him.”

There is good reason to think Al Ghawi’s brother met a nasty fate. UN reports reveal that food is scarce in regime lockups. Few have toilets, diarrhoea is rife. Sick inmates cannot see doctors, many perish in drawn-out deaths.

Worse still, the UN’s Commission of Inquiry has described “extermination, murder, rape or other forms of sexual violence, torture, and imprisonment in the context of its [the regime’s] widespread and systematic detentions of dissidents”.

Detainees have reportedly been beaten, hung by their wrists, crammed inside tires or electrocuted. Others have been ordered to act like animals, beat one another or have been doused with fuel and burned alive.

A senior sergeant and forensic photographer in Syria’s army, known by the code name ‘Caesar’, left the country with some 55,000 images from inside Assad’s sprawling detention system and made them public in 2014.

They showed thousands of victims of eye gouging, strangulation, long-term starvation and other horrors in what war crimes prosecutors have said is “clear evidence” of systematic torture and mass killings.

The Syria Justice and Accountability Centre and other legal groups have amassed documents showing that regime officials signed off on arrests and torture at the state-run Saydnaya prison, near Damascus, and other lockups.

Despite this, the overall picture remains vague. Estimates of the number of ‘disappeared’ range up to 140,000. While Jabhat Fatah al Sham and other forces in Syria’s war have caged opponents, the government is believed to be responsible for 90 percent of detainees.

This is heartbreaking for their relatives, which include women and children, Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN’s head of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told the Security Council on Wednesday.