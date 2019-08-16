In 1985, as Portugal was preparing to join what became known as the European Union, Britain was concerned that Portuguese attempts to give its colonial subjects of Macau citizenship would result in citizens of Hong Kong demanding much the same.

In 2019, as a wave of anti-Beijing protests has swept Hong Kong over the last 10 weeks, sometimes turning violent, Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the influential Foreign Affairs Committee in Britain is proposing that the British government expand an offer denied to the people of Hong Kong more than 30 years ago.

China regards the people of Hong Kong as Chinese nationals, however, many people in the ex British Dependent Territory have what is known as a British national (overseas) passport which has been described “as a second-tier citizenship”.

The passport offers limited rights and opportunities, such as staying in the UK for up to six months but no rights to live and work permanently in the UK.

Britain, in recently declassified letters between the British Home Secretary Douglas Hurd and Foreign Secretary Geoffrey Howe dated in 1985, fears were outlined by Hurd stating: “With Macau perhaps returning to the control of China at the same time as Hong Kong, it may well be that there will be many Macanese of Portuguese nationality who will decide that Europe rather than Macau is the place to be."

Hurd went on to strongly urge the then foreign secretary: “I must press you to do all you can with the Portuguese to encourage them to tighten up the criteria for granting Portuguese nationality to Macau residents.”

The Portuguese authorities for their part did not, in the end, distinguish between Macau subjects and those living in Portugal.

The suggestion that suddenly the rights of Hong Kong citizens is of paramount importance to British authorities may, therefore, come as a surprise to the islanders and anger Chinese authorities who will view it as an attempt by British authorities to further inflame tensions in the restive island.