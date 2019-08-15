One of the three terrorists killed in an operation by Turkish security forces this week had been on the country's most-wanted list, Turkey's Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

An anti-terror operation in the eastern Erzincan province neutralised three terrorists on August 12-13.

Ahmet Boyraz codenamed Fikri was on the Interior Ministry’s most-wanted list.

He was listed in the orange category and sought with a bounty of 600,000 Turkish liras (roughly $108,000).