The United States ambassador to Afghanistan on Thursday openly questioned the Afghan government's commitment to fighting corruption after reports that a key figure in a massive banking scandal received an early prison release in return for a large campaign donation.

Ambassador John Bass's comments came after local media reports alleged that former Kabul Bank chief executive Khalilullah Ferozi was released into house arrest after a $30 million donation to President Ashraf Ghani's election campaign.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said that those reports are "a big lie" and that Ferozi was transferred into house arrest because of his deteriorating health.

The US comments further strain relations with the Afghan government as a US envoy and the Taliban near a deal to end America's longest war.

The talks have excluded Ghani's government, as the Taliban describe it as a US puppet.

"To be honest, I'm very sad to see this," Seddiqi said of the ambassador's comments posted on Twitter.

The Kabul Bank scandal in 2010 drew global headlines and became a test of the Afghan government's ability and willingness to address widespread corruption.

The country's largest private bank nearly collapsed, and Ferozi and chairman Sherkhan Farnood were sent to prison and told to repay more than $800 million.