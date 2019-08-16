WORLD
3 MIN READ
US lawmaker says no visit to West Bank under 'oppressive' Israel conditions
Israel decided to allow US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib - a critic of Israeli policy towards the Palestinians - to visit family in the occupied West Bank after barring her from making an official visit to Israel.
US lawmaker says no visit to West Bank under 'oppressive' Israel conditions
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib addresses her constituents during a Town Hall style meeting in Inkster, Michigan, US August 15, 2019. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 16, 2019

Palestinian-American lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday rejected Israel’s offer to allow her to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, blasting the "oppressive conditions" set for the visit as humiliating.

"I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in —fighting against racism, oppression & injustice," Tlaib said in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli approved Tlaib's request to visit her family in the occupied West Bank.

"Interior Minister Aryeh Deri decided on Friday to approve the request of US Congressman Rachida Tlaib for a humanitarian visit to her 90-year-old grandmother," Israeli Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Israeli government opted on Thursday to block Congresswomen Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from visiting the country and the occupied West Bank, sparking widespread condemnation from many.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government was blocking the congresswomen due to their support for an international boycott movement of Israel.

RECOMMENDED

The elected representatives have been vocal proponents of the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement which seeks to ramp up economic pressure on Israel for its treatment of Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories, and its continued construction of settlements in the West Bank which are illegal under international law.

Trump weighed in late Friday, calling Tlaib's turnaround "a complete setup."

"Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup."

He added: "The only real winner here is Tlaib's grandmother. She doesn't have to see her now!"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary