Authorities on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria were set to evacuate more residents on Saturday as a forest fire broke out just days after another blaze raged in the same area.

Earlier in the evening, the island council said it had evacuated the Cross of Tejeda, a mountain pass popular for its spectacular views in the centre of Gran Canaria, and a nearby luxury hotel.

Later, it added that the centre of the nearby village of Tejeda and several other adjacent districts would also be evacuated.

It was unclear how many people this would involve, but Tejeda has a population of just under 2,000.

The council added it was blocking off roads near the blaze.

"Leave the area," it warned in capital letters.