WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians near Gaza fence
The deaths come a week after Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians near the Gaza security fence for allegedly attempting to sneak into Israel.
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians near Gaza fence
A relative of a Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli forces near Gaza fence, reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, on August 18, 2019. / Reuters
By Sara Hassan
August 18, 2019

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire near the Gaza security fence, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement, however, did not give further details about the deaths, which came hours after the Israeli army said its forces had fired toward armed suspects near the fence.

Last week, Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians near the security fence for allegedly attempting to sneak into Israel.

Tension has risen along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone in recent days, with Israel accusing Gaza-based resistance factions of firing rockets from the Palestinian territory into Israel.

RECOMMENDED

On Saturday, the Israeli army said three rockets had been fired from Gaza, two of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system.

Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, which rules Gaza, reached an informal ceasefire in May after the worst bout of violence since 2014.

Palestinians have been staging weekly protests near the Gaza fence to demand an end to a 12-year Israeli blockade on the coastal enclave, which has shattered its economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic amenities.

Since the Gaza rallies began last year, nearly 270 protesters have been killed and thousands more wounded by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary