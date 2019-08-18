Syrian regime forces entered a key town on Sunday amid heavy fighting with jihadists and their rebel allies, a war monitor said.

"Regime forces entered the town of Khan Shaykhun for the first since they lost control of it in 2014," said Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Earlier, there were reports pro-regime forces were locked in heavy fighting with militants, leaving dozens of combatants dead.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said "fierce clashes" between loyalist forces, militants and allied rebels were taking place one kilometre (0.6 miles) west of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib province.

TRT World'sSara Firth has the latest.

The latest fighting broke out overnight Saturday to Sunday and has already killed at least 45 militants and allied rebels as well as 17 members of the pro-regime forces, the Britain-based monitor said.

The town of Khan Shaykhun lies on a key highway coveted by the regime.

The road runs through Idlib, connecting regime-held Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, which was retaken by loyalists from militants in December 2016.

Pro-regime forces are deployed around three kilometres from the road and have been advancing over the past few days in a bid to encircle Khan Shaykhun from the north and the west and seize the highway.

On Sunday they retook the village of Tel al Nar and nearby farmland northwest of Khan Shaykhun "and were moving close to the highway," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

But their advance from the east was being slowed down due to "a ferocious resistance" from militants and allied rebels.

A buffer zone deal brokered by Russia and Turkey last year was supposed to protect the Idlib region's three million inhabitants from an all-out regime offensive, but it was never fully implemented.

