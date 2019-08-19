Turkey's Interior Ministry said on Monday it dismissed three mayors in eastern Turkey for supporting terrorism.

According to a statement by the ministry, the mayors of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van provinces – Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli, Ahmet Turk and Bedia Ozgokce Ertan – respectively have been suspended.

It added the mayors already had active cases against them in which they were accused of crimes such as establishing or spreading propaganda for a terror group or else just being a member.

Turkey’s vice president said in the struggle for democracy, the Turkish state was bound to take action against municipalities that supported terrorism and their leaders.

“Judicial and administrative investigations determined that municipal funds [in three cities] were being used in favour of a bloody terrorist organization, and necessary actions have been taken,” said Fuat Oktay on Twitter.

“The will of the nation can never be left under the hand of terror,” he added.