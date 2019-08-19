Afghanistan's president vowed to eliminate all safe havens of Daesh as the country marks a subdued 100th Independence Day after a horrific wedding attack claimed by a local affiliate of the terror group.

President Ashraf Ghani's comments on Monday come as Afghanistan mourns at least 63 people, including children, killed in the Kabul bombing at a wedding hall late Saturday night. Close to 200 others were wounded.

The latest attack has renewed fears about the growing threat posed by Daesh fighters, as well as their ability to plot global attacks from a stronghold in the forbidding mountains of northeastern Afghanistan.

Many outraged Afghans ask whether an approaching deal between the United States and the Taliban to end nearly 18 years of fighting will bring peace to long-suffering civilians.

The bomber detonated his explosives in the middle of a dancing crowd, and the Daesh affiliate later said he had targeted a gathering of minority Shias, whom it views as apostates deserving of death.

Both the bride and groom survived, and in an emotional interview with local broadcaster TOLO news the distraught groom Mirwais Alani said their lives were devastated within seconds.

A mass funeral took place in Kabul on Sunday.

A sharply worded Taliban statement questioned why the US failed to identify the attackers in advance. Another Taliban statement marking the independence day said to "leave Afghanistan to the Afghans."

More than anything in its nearly year-long negotiations with the US, the Taliban want some 20,000 US and allied forces to withdraw from the country.

The US envoy in talks with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Sunday said the peace process should be accelerated to help Afghanistan defeat the Daesh affiliate.

But Ghani on Monday asserted that the Taliban, whom the US now hopes will help to curb the affiliate's rise, is just as much to blame. His government is openly frustrated at being sidelined from the US talks with the insurgent group, which regards the Afghan government as a US puppet.