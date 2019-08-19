A number of US business economists appear sufficiently concerned about the risks of some of President Donald Trump's economic policies that they expect a recession in the US by the end of 2021.

Thirty-four percent of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics, in a report being released Monday, said they believe a slowing economy will tip into recession in 2021.

That's up from 25 percent in a survey taken in February. Only 2 percent of those polled expect a recession to begin this year, while 38 percent predict that it will occur in 2020.

The economists have previously expressed concern that Trump's tariffs and higher budget deficits could eventually dampen the economy.

Tariff wars

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on goods from many key US trading partners — from China and Europe to Mexico and Canada.

Officials maintain that the tariffs, which are taxes on imports, will help the administration gain more favourable terms of trade. But US trading partners have simply retaliated with tariffs of their own.

Trade between the US and China, the two biggest global economies, has plunged.

Trump decided on August 14 to postpone until December 15 tariffs on about 60 percent of an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports — granting a reprieve from a planned move that would have extended duties to nearly everything the US buys from China.

The financial markets signalled the possibility of a US recession last week, adding to concerns over the ongoing trade tensions and word from Britain and Germany that their economies are shrinking.