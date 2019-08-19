Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir - Mushtaq Ahmad set out from his village in northern Tangmarg on Saturday for the arduous journey to India-administered Kashmir’s biggest city of Srinagar in order to find medicine for his niece who suffers from heart problems.

The journey from Tangmarg to Srinagar was complicated by the absence of public transport, as Indian authorities have imposed strict measures restricting the movement of civilians.

But even after reaching the city in an ambulance and searching through a dozen pharmacies, he could not find the drugs he needed.

“I looked for medicine for my niece but I couldn’t get it. It’s difficult to travel in these circumstances,” he said.

“I came here in an ambulance but don’t know how I’ll get back. I’m upset that I couldn’t buy her the medicine….it’s very important, she suffers from a major heart problem.

Kashmir has been cut off - internally and from the outside world - since August 5 when the Indian government announced the abrogation of a law which had protected the demography of the Muslim majority region for lasts seven decades.

In the aftermath of India’s Article 370 announcement, Indian officials imposed a blanket telecommunications ban, shutting off internet services and phone lines for millions of Kashmiris.

The move has left pharmacists unable to keep in touch with distributors to ensure the delivery of medicines. This has led to severe shortages of medicine, further compounded by the panic buying that preceded the announcement.

TRT World spoke to more than a dozen pharmacy owners in the region, who said it was impossible to reach their suppliers.

“People are travelling long distances to look for medicine and we are unable to help them,” said Riyaz Ahmad, who runs a pharmacy outside the region’s largest maternity hospital, Lal Ded.

“Within six days we started facing a shortage of medicine, as we weren’t able to call the distributors,” he said.

Mukhtar Ahmad, 32, who runs a pharmacy in Srinagar, said he was running low on supplies of multiple types of insulin, baby food, Atropine, and Efcorlin injections.

“If a newborn baby does not get paracetamol when it needs it, even that is lifesaving at the time,” Mukhtar said.

He explained that people visiting his stores from nearby villages had told him that even blood pressure medication was unavailable.