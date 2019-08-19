Some schools in India-administered Kashmir reopened on Monday but were largely empty following weekend clashes in Srinagar, two-weeks after New Delhi removed the disputed region's autonomy and imposed a security and communication lockdown.

Kashmiris were forced to stay doors without access to telephone lines, mobile phones or the internet for 13 days in most parts of the Muslim-majority region. India's decision to scrap a law key to the ascension treaty of the former princely state provoked international outrage and sporadic protests in the region.

The government said over the weekend it was gradually restoring phone lines and easing the lockdown, but changes are slow. Public buses were running in rural areas, but soldiers limited the movement of people on mostly deserted streets in Srinagar.

The authorities said that they were reopening 190 primary schools in Srinagar city for students from preschool to fifth grade, yet few children returned to classes.

Six grade schools in the city were found closed on Monday morning, with no school administrators or students in sight.

"Why would I risk sending my kids to school when the government is uncertain about the security situation?" said Srinagar resident Mohammed Latief, whose children are in the first and third grades.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that restrictions were reimposed in parts of Srinagar after violence was reported on Saturday.

Pakistan army chief tenure extended

Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was handed a three-year extension on Monday as tensions with neighbouring India flared this month over the disputed territory, the prime minister's office said.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours rule parts of Kashmir but claim it in full.

The countries have exchanged fire along the disputed Line of Control (LoC) that separates Pakistan- and India-administered Kashmir following New Delhi's decision to revoke the special status for its portion of the disputed region.

"The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment," the prime minister's office said in a statement announcing the decision.