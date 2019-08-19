Under hardliner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is taking a drastic measure against increasing protests.

According to new police regulations, gatherings of more than 50 people will require a permit and the police can even impose restrictions on smaller events.

Recently, not just Palestinians but also Israelis from different walks of life have been protesting Netanyahu, who faces multiple corruption accusations.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister (surpassing David Ben-Gurion the primary national founder and first prime minister of the country), is heading into rerun elections after failing to form a coalition government following April's elections.

Two years ago, Israel’s High Court of Justice permitted holding demonstrations of any size without a permit but the new regulations from the police exploit a loophole by coining a new term, ‘protest event’, that can allow the regulation to circumvent the high court.

Israeli security forces even made arrests close to a neighbourhood where Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit lives, on the grounds that protesters failed to obey new demonstration guidelines or fulfil the conditions set by the police. Mendelblit handles Netanyahu’s corruption cases.

The new measures are being met with stiff opposition, even from some of Netanyahu’s former allies. Former prime minister Ehud Barak, who was defence minister during one of Netanyahu's previous governments, is one of them.