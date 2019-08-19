I have a confession. I have a list of words I avoid using. They turn me off, whether or not they are italicised or direct quotes. They range from "civilised" to Americans' blind use of "race" to the French pronoun "tu."

On top of my list today is "black" – not the colour which I find beautiful. I resent being called black. I find it offensive and the continued dehumanisation of people of African origin in the United States and across the world is partially a result of this label – and ending it is as significant as taking down the confederate flag.

The term "black" or, to use its Spanish translation, "negro" did not enter everyday speech corrupted. In fact, in its Indo-European origin, scholars will tell you, "black" (which meant fire, shining white, or flashing in various bright colours) was dry in negative association and without racial connotations.

But for the past 400 years since the arrival of the first Africans from the Ndongo region of the Kongo Kingdom in the British colony of Jamestown in 1619 in what would become the US, it has taken on a darker meaning and became the preferred European way to refer to us. This was neither accidental nor an accident.

In fact, imperialism and colonialism could not have become established as European institutions if we were called African. It’s a bold, some would say simplistic, statement and I make it for a good reason.

Labels are powerful. They can express or reinforce a positive social identity, and they can also activate hostility.

Depicting or labelling one’s perceived opponent negatively has throughout history been a pre-requisite for tragedy or crimes of an international nature. In Nazi Germany, Jews were portrayed as subhuman. Before that, in Leopold’s Congo, locals were called "indigene" or backwards. In Rwanda in 1994, Tutsis were called "cockroaches" by their Hutu killers. And the Rohingya in Myanmar are pejoratively called "Bengali."

The same logic applied in the heyday of imperialism. Africans had to be dehumanised in European society to facilitate their enslavement, colonisation and exploitation of their land; hence the label "black" because calling them African (or in their Yoruba, Benga, Shanti, Igbo, Mandinka or Kongo names) recognises their humanity, history, culture and heritage.

Throughout much of the last 400 years, to keep African people in a subordinate position, the term "black" or "noir" in European politics, literature or popular culture has been used both literally and figuratively to mean anything and everything nasty, evil, terrible, dreadful. God and anything pure and innocent or right is 'white'.