US President Donald Trump stirred controversy last week by suggesting that Washington should consider buying Greenland, a sparsely populated region covered in snow.

This is not the first time an American president has made such an offer.

In 1946, former president Harry Truman put a price tag of $100 million ($1.3 billion in today’s dollars) on the world’s largest island.

The latest offer was met with derision in Greenland and Denmark. Greenland is an autonomous part of Denmark.

“We are open for business, but we’re not for sale,” Greenland’s Foreign Minister Ane Lone Bagger told Reuters.

A former Danish prime minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, likened Trump’s tweet to a belated April Fool’s joke.

Greenland, which sits between the Arctic and North Atlantic oceans, depends on yearly grants from Denmark for support and has struggled to kickstart a stagnant economy.

And Danish officials have made it clear that a real estate transaction is not part of any future plans.

“Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland. I strongly hope that this not meant seriously,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a newspaper in comments on Trump’s remarks.

The United States has a history of buying land from other countries. In 1917, it purchased the Virgin Islands from Denmark. The state of Louisiana once belonged to France and Florida was purchased from Spain. The US also bought Alaska from the then Russian Empire for peanuts.

But why did Trump consider Greenland, where 80 percent of the land is covered by three-kilometre-thick snow?

It could be strategic.

A watchtower near Russia

The US has maintained an airbase in Greenland since the early 1950s. The Thule base was a result of an understanding with NATO ally Denmark during the Cold War era, when the threat of transcontinental ballistic missiles was real.