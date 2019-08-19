Sudan’s military and the country’s pro-democracy movement signed a power-sharing agreement at a ceremony in the capital on Saturday.

The Khartoum deal is a transitional document paving the way to civilian rule after months of protests that followed the ousting of President Omar al Bashir in April.

The power-sharing agreement establishes a joint military and civilian council to govern Sudan for about three years until democratic elections can be held. It would also work towards the creation of a cabinet appointed by activists and a legislative body.

Sudan’s rocky path to democracy

Sudan was a British colony in the 19th Century, until the colonisers signed an agreement that granted Sudan the right to self-govern in 1953. In 1956, the first Prime Minister Ismail al Azhari took over his duties and established the first cabinet.

Yet that was not a smooth ride as the south demanded autonomy from the north in the form of a federal government and was refused. A civil war broke out, from 1955 to 1972.

Secular socialist leader Colonel Gaafar Muhammed Nimeiri came into power in 1969 and was sympathetic to the plight of the south. He signed into policy an agreement that granted autonomy to the south in 1972. However this was not a popular decision, and the additional discovery of oil added to the Islamists’ pressure proved too much for Nimeiri, who reversed his decision in 1983.

Nimeiri was deposed via a coup in 1985, but the transitional government put in place failed to establish peace between the north, which wanted Islamic law for the whole country, and the south, which did not want to be subject to Islamic law.

South Sudan, following the civil war, eventually seceded from the north in 2011, which is now called the Republic of the Sudan (or simply Sudan).

Sudan’s deposed leader Omar al Bashir came into power in 1989 via a coup. He is now being tried for corruption. Bashir was told by the prosecutor’s office on Monday morning that he faced charges of “possessing foreign currency, corruption and receiving gifts illegally”.

The new governing council of Sudan

The power-sharing agreement signed on Saturday is significant in that it ushers in a new governing council that features both members of the military and the public. The governing council is expected to lead the way towards democratic elections and civilian rule. Mohamed Hamdan Dagolo, known asHemeti, is the Interim Vice President of Sudan and holds real power in a country mired in chaos since the ousting of his mentor and Sudan’s long-standing ruler, Bashir. He has agreed to honour the terms of the agreement.

Ever since Bashir was ousted in April, there have been pro-democracy protests in Sudan that were met with military power.

There have been previous meetings between the military and civilian leaders, but they were not able to come to an agreement until Saturday.

The power sharing agreement was signed by Ahmed al Rabie, representing the Alliance for Freedom and Change (the umbrella group for the opposition), and Hemeti and Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, representing the military council.