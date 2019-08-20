Gunmen killed 24 soldiers in an attack on an army unit in Burkina Faso, the deadliest yet in the West African nation's fight against militants, which the president on Tuesday called a "dark stain" on the country's history.

Seven other soldiers were wounded in the attack on Monday and five are still missing, the military and President Roch Marc Kabore said in separate statements.

The army, which earlier put the death toll at 10, said it had launched a land and air operation in response to the attack in Koutougou, in northern Burkina Faso's Soum province.

'Dark stain'

"August 19th is a dark stain on the life of our national army," Kabore said in the statement posted on the presidency website. "It is a heavy toll, which ... saddens us."