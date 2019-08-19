French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to give a new boost to peace talks with Ukraine and to improve Moscow's relations with the European Union during a meeting in southern France on Monday.

But they disagreed on other issues, including Syria and the Russian crackdown on opposition protests.

France holds the 2019 presidency of the G-7, which also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan. Russia was excluded from the group after it annexed Crimea in 2014.

Macron intends to share the outcomes from his meeting with Putin with other world leaders in Biarritz August 24-26.

Speaking in a joint news conference before the meeting, Macron spoke of his hope that the election of Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, provides opportunity to relaunch negotiations in Russia's conflict with the country.

"I think Zelenskiy's points of views, his choices are game-changing," Macron said.

Putin expressed "some optimism" on the subject.

Easing US-Iran tensions

Both presidents opened the door to a four-way meeting involving Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, possibly in the coming weeks.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. A 2015 Minsk agreement, brokered by France and Germany, has helped reduce fighting, but clashes have continued and political settlement has stalled.

France and Russia also agreed to push for de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the US.

Macron has taken a lead role in trying to save the 2015 nuclear accord, which has been unraveling since Trump pulled the US out of the agreement. Russia, along with Britain, Germany and China, remains a part of the accord.