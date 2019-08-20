Indonesia sent 200 more police officers to Papua on Tuesday and reined in Internet speeds to "prevent hoaxes from spreading" as civil unrest persisted in some parts of the country's easternmost area, officials said.

Thousands of Papuans took the streets of the cities of Sorong, Manokwari and Jayapura on Monday, blocking roads, damaging an airport and torching government buildings.

The protests were triggered by the detention of Papuan students in the East Java city of Surabaya over accusations that they had disrespected the Indonesian flag in front of a dormitory during celebrations of Independence Day on Saturday.

Police fired tear gas into the dormitory before arresting 43 students, according to an activist, who said the students had been called "monkeys" during the operation.

On Tuesday, the situation was calmer in some areas, but Papua's Deputy Governor Mohamad Lakotani said by telephone that about 200 more police officers had been sent to Sorong from the island of Sulawesi amid continued tension.

Lakotani said a "significant number" of Papuans took to the streets in Sorong again after Monday's protests had seen the airport damaged, offices torched and a jail set ablaze.

About 400 protesters were on the streets of Sorong on Tuesday, its police chief Mario P. Siregar told news portal Detik.com, while state news agency Antara said some streets were still being blocked by burning tyres.

Police were also hunting for more than 250 inmates who fled a jail in Sorong that was set ablaze during Monday's unrest.

Protesters had attacked the jail among other buildings, said Ade Kusmanto, a spokesman for the director-general of correctional facilities at the Law and Human Rights ministry.