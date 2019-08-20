New Delhi's security forces detained 30 people overnight in India-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, local officials said on Tuesday, seeking to keep a tight lid on protests over the federal government's decision to strip the disputed region of its autonomy on August 5.

Crowds have demonstrated frequently in the city despite a severe clampdown on phone and internet services, a ban on public gatherings and detentions of hundreds of political leaders and separatists who have long campaigned for secession from India. Earlier protests resulted in Indian forces shooting pellet guns – their standard response to unrest which has led to blinding numerous young Kashmiris.

Youth pelted stones at paramilitary police deployed in Srinagar, and the latest detentions took place in parts of the city where such incidents have occurred, a police officer said on Tuesday.

"These arrests have been made in the areas where there has been intensifying stone-pelting in the last few days,” the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

A local government official confirmed the latest detentions.

A divided Kashmir

New Delhi's decision to revoke laws key to the accession treaty of India's only Muslim-majority region, along with a communications blackout and curbs on movement, had caused international outrage as well as fury in Pakistan, which cut trade and transport links and expelled India's envoy in retaliation.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which gained independence in 1947 when British colonialists left the subcontinent and claim the region in its entirety.

Since partition, the two countries have fought three wars –– 1948, 1965 and 1971 –– two of them over Kashmir, in addition to a three-week-long Kargil skirmish in 1999.

The 1948 war had ended with the region divided between them, though both claim it entirely, and also resulted in the unfulfilled promise of a UN-sponsored referendum on the future of the disputed region.

The Security Council has adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of the mostly Muslim Kashmir.