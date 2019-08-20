Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir - Zareena waited for her son’s return home in the neighbourhood of Saida Kadal, in Srinagar’s old city.

A growing sense of anxiety had crept up on her due to his absence; he was meant to have arrived hours earlier but there was still no word from him.

Trying to reach him on his mobile phone was futile because Indian authorities had cut off communications in the state of Kashmir.

As the hours passed and night turned into dawn, Zareena began the journey past razor-wired roadblocks and reached a telephone booth set up by the administration.

“We have not been able to contact each other, they are now making us beg for a single phone call,” Zareena said, as she waited to make the call.

“We are getting worried because we have no way of knowing about the safety of our children,” she added.

In the age of instant messaging, Kashmir has been cut-off both internally and from the outside world since August 4. That was hours before the Indian government announced that it was abrogating a seven-decade-old law that protected the demography of the Muslim-majority region.

The administration imposed severe restrictions on civilian movements as hundreds of roadblocks were set up across the region. An unprecedented communication blockade was also imposed that saw landlines, mobile phone networks, and the internet suspended.

The indefinite embargo on the communication left people in the dark about their friends and relatives. Parents had no idea about the whereabouts of their children studying outside the region, and wives had no information about their partners who worked in mainland India.

Partial easing

Indian officials have since partially lifted the communications blackout, but most Kashmiris still live with severe restrictions on contacting each other and the outside world.

A few days after the start of the blockade, the Indian government opened telephone booths for Kashmiris to use. These were immediately swamped by residents desperate to hear news about their loved ones, resulting in long lines just to make calls.

Sara, a 36-year-old mother of two, arrived at a public telephone booth to call her husband who works outside the region. She had not spoken to him for more than a week.

The moment when Sara got her chance to make a minute-long call, she broke down.

“I don’t know what to do in this situation, the kids are looking for you,” she told her husband. “Please come and take us,” she said.

Some in the line tried to console her. Others were moved to tears. Sara gave the phone to her five-year-old daughter, Maira, who asked “Baba! When will you come?”

It was the first time Sara had spoken to her husband in nine days, and she had no idea when the next time would be.

“This is suffocating,” she said. “My children haven’t eaten for four days because they just want to talk to their father.”