The three members of Bosnia's multi-ethnic presidency failed on Tuesday to break a 10-month deadlock on forming a new government amid deep divisions over the Balkan country's bid to join NATO.

A meeting between Bosnia's Muslim, Serb and Croat leaders ended without an agreement because the Bosnian Serb member of the presidency, Milorad Dodik, was against a package that would also include adopting a plan that would move Bosniacloser to NATO membership.

"As long as I'm a member (of the presidency) there will be no vote on ANP," Dodik said, referring to NATO's proposed Annual National Plan that lists a set of reforms a country has to make to eventually become a member.

"We were loud and clear, we will not vote for ANP and the next time they put it on the agenda we will again not vote for it," said Dodik, a staunch pro-Russian who has been supporting the Kremlin's bid to prevent NATO expansion in the Balkans.

The Muslim member of the presidency, Sefik Dzaferovic, said that the "cause of all problems that we face today are unilateral attempts (by Dodik) to halt Bosnia's road toward NATO."

"No one has the right to do that," Dzaferovic said, calling Dodik's actions "illegitimate" and contrary to the rule of law.

Here is an in-depth look at why there has been a deadlock on formation of a new government in Bosnia:

What is blocking Bosnia from forming a new government?

An agreement between Bosnia's Muslim, Serb and Croat leaders is crucial because the lack of a government has stalled economic development in the Balkan nation, which is still recovering from a devastating war that lasted from 1992 to 1995.

But disagreements between Bosnia's pro-Russian Serbs and the other two groups over Bosnia's future relations with NATO could hamper the government deal, plunge the country deeper into crisis and exacerbate ethnic divisions. Here's a look at Bosnia's complex political situation:

Who is who in Bosnia?