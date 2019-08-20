An Italian prosecutor has ordered the seizure of the Open Arms rescue boat that has been stranded off the coast of Italy.

The move comes just as Spain deployed a naval patrol boat to Lampedusa island on Tuesday to take the migrants off the charity rescue vessel.

The announcement came after 15 migrants jumped into the water in desperation – some without life jackets – after days on board within tantalising swimming distance of Lampedusa, against the backdrop of a major political crisis in Italy.

They were "rescued and evacuated to Lampedusa," said a spokeswoman for the NGO Proactiva Open Arms that owns the ship, on which the long wait has led to fights and suicide threats as tempers frayed.

The charity warned the situation was "out of control," with some of the migrants stuck for 19 days after being rescued at sea off the coast of Libya, many suffering from post-traumatic stress.

The Spanish patrol boat plans to escort the Open Arms charity ship back to the port of Palma in the Balearic Islands, the government said.

"After analysing various options, the Spanish government ... considers this is the most suitable."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "With this measure, Spain will solve this week, the humanitarian emergency."

The vessel has been anchored since Thursday off Lampedusa, seeking permission to dock in Italy.

There were initially 147 mainly African migrants on the ship but as the days passed, some were evacuated for medical care and all minors were allowed to disembark.

More than 80 are left on board.

Six European Union countries – France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg – have offered to take them all in.

But Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has refused to allow migrant rescue vessels to dock as part of his hardline policies.

"Being firm is the only way to stop Italy from becoming Europe's refugee camp again," he tweeted.

Compounding his refusal is a major political crisis in Italy.

Salvini has pulled his party out of Italy's ruling coalition, hoping to topple the 14-month-old government and trigger early elections, which polls suggest his anti-immigrant League party and its right-wing allies could win.