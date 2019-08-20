A day after an air strike on a Turkish convoy killed three civilians, Turkey’s foreign minister warned the Syrian regime against taking any reckless action.

“The regime needs to not play with fire. We will do whatever it takes to secure our troops,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference on Tuesday in the capital, Ankara.

Monday’s attack occurred amid a troop transfer to Idlib in northwest Syria meant to ensure the safety of observation post no. 9 in the de-escalation zone, keep supply routes open and prevent civilian casualties in the region.

No intention to move observation post

Although the attack targeted the observation post manned by Turkish soldiers, Cavusoglu said Turkey has no intention to move the post to the south.

"Right now, we don't have an intention such as moving this elsewhere," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara. "It will carry on with its mission," he said, adding that necessary security and military measures were being taken.

The observation point was one of 12 set up by Turkey in northwest Syria under an agreement with Russia and Iran aimed at reducing fighting in Syria's northwest.

Moscow and Tehran strongly support Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, while Turkey backs moderate opposition in the region.

Cavusoglu said Turkey was in contact with Russia "at every level" following Monday's incident to implement a ceasefire in the Idlib region of northwest Syria.

Turkey ready to enter north Syria

Negotiations with the US regarding technical matters of the planned safe zone in northern Syria, including the establishment of observation points and bases, are underway, Cavusoglu said.

But, he added that Turkey would go ahead with its plan to establish the safe zone by entering the region if US uses tactics to stall the process.