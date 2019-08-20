NEW YORK — The Kashmiri diaspora in the United States has been organising in an unprecedented way following India’s implementation of a draconian curfew and gag on communications in the occupied valley of Kashmir, which began on August 5.

Thousands of Kashmiri-Americans and allies have taken to the streets in the last two weeks to protest the military lockdown and escalation in human rights abuses.

Protests initially kicked off in Chicago, before spreading to other cities including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington DC, San Francisco, Boston, Detroit, and Philadelphia. Some protests and debates took place to coincide with India’s Independence Day on August 15

In Dallas, an estimated 400 people braved temperatures of 40C on August 13 to protest at the John F Kennedy Memorial Plaza. The protest was planned and organised by a handful of Kashmiri-American women who are devastated about the atrocities being committed by India. The protest was supported by local groups such as Friends of Kashmir, CAIR-DFW, the Islamic Circle of North America, the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee, American Muslims for Palestine, and the Indian-American Muslim Council.

Former labour organiser and lawyer, Sehla Ashai, who helped organise and spoke at the event, said: “Our goal in having this protest was not because we think a protest is going to influence decision-makers, especially not in Texas - that is a long road. What we wanted to do was raise our voices and amplify the voices of people in Kashmir so that when the internet came back they would know that even though we couldn’t reach them, we were lifting up their voices and lifting up their cause.”

She also added that there was a lot of misunderstanding by the media and the public at large about the issues at stake.

“This is not the unfinished business of accession. This is the continuation of a people’s movement that started in 1931. That is really the Kashmiri perspective. Those of us from Kashmir remember that, but that has been written out of the narrative in Kashmir. Article 370 didn’t protect us from 700,000 troops. Article 370 didn’t protect us from the army expropriating land. So, the issue is not article 370, it’s occupation.”

In New York, around 400 protesters gathered outside the Consulate General of India on the evening of August 5, where a party was taking place. People called for “Azaadi” (Freedom) and chanted: “From Kashmir to Palestine, occupation is a crime.” The protest was organised by the grassroots activist movement #StandWithKashmir which has provided a platform for galvanising diasporic communities into action. Representatives from around a dozen solidarity groups such as Syria Solidarity NYC, Jewish Voice for Peace, and Palestinian Youth Movement also attended.

Hafsa Kanjwal, an assistant professor in South Asian history and a #StandWithKashmir volunteer said: “We have never been able to mobilise on such a level, and with such a diverse set of actors.

“I’ve been hoping for solidarity on Kashmir for a really long time and it’s just never been able to mobilise. For me it’s unfortunate to happen in the context of such drastic things happening in Kashmir.

“It made us realise that there is support and energy for Kashmir but there needs to be a lot of work done. It has to be more long-term than short-term protests.

“We are not looking for a restoration of the status quo. We are looking for a final solution – an end to the occupation and an implementation of a referendum.”

Education professional Natasha Mir, who attended the protest with her family, said: “It was great to see a mixture of Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris. The solidarity is important. There were a large amount of people who identify as Indian and to hear them speak up against Hindu nationalism and for the people of Kashmir meant a lot to myself and my family that was here today.