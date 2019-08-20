Italian President Sergio Mattarella has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and will kick off consultations with party leaders on Wednesday to seek a solution to the political crisis, his office said.

Mattarella asked Conte to remain in office to carry out day-to-day government business while the discussions continue.

Mattarella will start his meetings at 1400 GMT on Wednesday and wrap them up on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to see whether there is the political will to form anew government. If not, he will have to dissolve parliament, 3-1/2 years ahead of schedule, and call early elections.

Earlier, Conte announced his resignation as he made a blistering attack on his own interior minister, Matteo Salvini, accusing him of sinking the ruling coalition and endangering the economy for personal and political gain.

Conte, addressing parliament after it was recalled from its summer recess to decide the future of the barely year-old government, accused League party chief Salvini of seeking to cash in on his rising popularity.

"(Salvini) has shown that he is following his own interests and those of his party," Conte told a packed Senate, a stony-faced Salvini sitting by his side. "His decisions pose serious risks for this country."

He described Salvini's actions as "serious institutional recklessness, above all showing disrespect to parliament and liable to tip the country into a spiral of political uncertainty and financial instability".