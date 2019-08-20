Pakistan said on Tuesday it would take its dispute with India over Kashmir to the International Court of Justice, after New Delhi revoked the special status of its part of the region earlier this month .

Islamabad reacted with fury to that decision, cutting trade and transport links and expelling India's ambassador.

"We have decided to take the Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice," Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, told ARY News TV on Tuesday.

"The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects," the Pakistani minister said.

The case would centre on alleged human rights violations by India in Muslim-majority Kashmir, which both countries claim in full but rule in part, Qureshi said.

A spokesman for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. India denies committing human rights violations in Kashmir.

Tensions have skyrocketed after New Delhi scrapped Article 370 in the Indian constitution that had granted Kashmir special autonomy.

In changing the status of Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also restricted freedom of movement in the region and cut the internet and phone lines.

Both India and Pakistan have controlled portions of the former princely state of Kashmir since independence in 1947. The dispute over the Muslim-majority region has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between them.

TRT World spoke to Islamabad-based Kamran Yousaf for more on the story.

Trump's reiterates mediation offer

US President Donald Trump again offered to mediate the "explosive" situation in Kashmir, long a flashpoint between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.