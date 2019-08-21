Forest fires which destroyed some 500 hectares (over 1,200 acres) of land in Izmir along Turkey’s Aegean coast are under control after three days, officials said.

On Sunday, the fires broke out in four different regions –– including two in the southwestern Mugla province and others in Izmir province, according to Agriculture and Forest Ministry.

The fire in Karabaglar district of Izmir has so far destroyed some 500 hectares of forestland and firefighters are still battling to contain the fire.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli told the press on Tuesday the fire in Izmir was under control after two days and five hours and the teams were still continuing extinguish and cool the fire.

The fire in Urla, Izmir was contained and the cooling work was underway while fires in Bodrum and Milas districts of Mugla were widely extinguished with the efforts of a 1,500-strong team.