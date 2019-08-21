TÜRKİYE
Turkey forest fire destroys land equivalent to 900 football fields
The blaze broke out on Sunday in four different regions in Mugla and Izmir provinces, according to the Agriculture and Forest Ministry. Officials say the fires are now under control.
Flames and smoke rising in a fire that broke out in Izmir province on Turkey's Aegean coastline on August 19, 2019. Fire brigades crew continue their works. / AA
August 21, 2019

Forest fires which destroyed some 500 hectares (over 1,200 acres) of land in Izmir along Turkey’s Aegean coast are under control after three days, officials said.

On Sunday, the fires broke out in four different regions –– including two in the southwestern Mugla province and others in Izmir province, according to Agriculture and Forest Ministry.

The fire in Karabaglar district of Izmir has so far destroyed some 500 hectares of forestland and firefighters are still battling to contain the fire. 

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli told the press on Tuesday the fire in Izmir was under control after two days and five hours and the teams were still continuing extinguish and cool the fire.

The fire in Urla, Izmir was contained and the cooling work was underway while fires in Bodrum and Milas districts of Mugla were widely extinguished with the efforts of a 1,500-strong team. 

Pakdemirli said a total of 24 helicopters, 240 water tankers and 35 bulldozers were battling the flames.

Some villages in the region were evacuated and four houses were partly destroyed due to the flames, Pakdemirli said.

The official stressed that Turkey is among the best countries in firefighting, but it still needs to raise public awareness on the issue.

“Fires generally break out due to negligence and carelessness,” he said and underlined the harm caused in the wildlife, vegetation and the loss of trees.

No casualties have been reported yet.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
By Tuncay Şahin