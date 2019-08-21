WORLD
3 MIN READ
South African court rules display of apartheid flag constitutes hate speech
Flying the country's apartheid-era flag in public discriminates against non-white people and violates equality laws, a judge ruled, confining the flag's display to artistic and journalistic uses.
South African court rules display of apartheid flag constitutes hate speech
The apartheid-era South African national flag is flown by a supporter of the Afrikaner Resistance Movement (AWB) in Ventersdorp, in the North West Province. April 6, 2010. / Reuters
By Sara Hassan
August 21, 2019

A South African court on Wednesday ruled that displaying the country's apartheid-era flag in public constituted hate speech that discriminated against non-white people and violated equality laws.

The case relates to a 2017 demonstration against attacks and killings of farmers where the so-called "Apartheid Flag" was displayed. The protest was led by predominantly white, Afrikaner nationalist groups.

After public anger at the display of the flag, the Nelson Mandela Foundation applied for an order declaring "gratuitous display" of the flag as hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.

"It is determined that the display of the old national flag of South Africa ... constitutes hate speech in terms of 10.1 of the equality act ... (and also) unfair discrimination on the basis of race ... and harassment," Judge Phineas Mojapelo said.

Two Afrikaans lobby groups, AfriForum and the Federation for Afrikaans Cultural Societies, had argued that banning the flag would encroach on freedom of expression.

The "Apartheid Flag" comprises horizontal blue, white and orange bands with three small flags – of Britain, the Orange Free State and the South African Republic – in the middle.

RECOMMENDED

It was replaced with South Africa's current multi-colour "Rainbow Flag" – in 1994 with the end of apartheid.

In his ruling, Mojapelo said the order did not ban the display of the flag outright but confined it to artistic and journalistic displays, whose merits could be challenged in court.

The "Apartheid Flag" actually pre-dates the formal promulgation of apartheid laws in 1948 by the then-ruling National Party, having been adopted in 1928.

The adoption of South Africa's new flag was followed by the adoption of a constitution with laws dealing explicitly with the racism and discrimination that had characterised the country for centuries.

But 25 years after segregation and white minority rule under apartheid was officially ended through a negotiated settlement, South Africa is still grappling with racial tensions that, with the growing use of social media, have become more visible.

In 2018, a white woman, Vicky Momberg, was sentenced to three years in prison after a video of her using a racial slur 48 times was widely circulated on social media.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin