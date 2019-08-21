A South African court on Wednesday ruled that displaying the country's apartheid-era flag in public constituted hate speech that discriminated against non-white people and violated equality laws.

The case relates to a 2017 demonstration against attacks and killings of farmers where the so-called "Apartheid Flag" was displayed. The protest was led by predominantly white, Afrikaner nationalist groups.

After public anger at the display of the flag, the Nelson Mandela Foundation applied for an order declaring "gratuitous display" of the flag as hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.

"It is determined that the display of the old national flag of South Africa ... constitutes hate speech in terms of 10.1 of the equality act ... (and also) unfair discrimination on the basis of race ... and harassment," Judge Phineas Mojapelo said.

Two Afrikaans lobby groups, AfriForum and the Federation for Afrikaans Cultural Societies, had argued that banning the flag would encroach on freedom of expression.

The "Apartheid Flag" comprises horizontal blue, white and orange bands with three small flags – of Britain, the Orange Free State and the South African Republic – in the middle.