US President Donald Trump courted yet another controversy on Tuesday after criticising Jewish Americans who support the Democratic Party, saying their voting choice against the Republican Party shows their "disloyalty" towards the country.

While speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump lashed out at two Muslim Democrats, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who were recently barred by Israel from visiting Palestine.

Accusing the two Congresswomen of being against Israel and Jewish people, he took a dig at the Democratic Party and their Jewish supporters, questioning their loyalty.

“Where have they [the Democratic Party] gone, where they’re defending these two people over the state of Israel? And I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said.

The evidence appears to differ from Trump's assertion, with the Jewish population in the US generally well educated, according to various research studies. From a political representation standpoint, the American minority leader in the Senate is Chuck Schumer, a Jewish American, who's also a well-known Democrat with both a sound electoral record and an impressive rhetoric against the rival Republicans.

In addition to Schumer, there are eight other Jewish Democrats in the Senate while there is no Jewish Republican in the upper chamber of the US Congress. The number of Jewish Democrats is nearly equal 10 percent of the whole Senate seats. According to recent estimates, the Jewish population in the US is approximately two percent.

One of the longest-serving liberal senators, Bernie Sanders, who is proud of his Jewish origins, also came close to being nominated as a Democratic presidential candidate against Trump in 2016.

In the House of Representatives, the Jewish representation from Democratic Party is larger than that of the Republicans. Of 27 Jewish Representatives, 25 are from Democratic Party and the remaining two are Republicans. The House’s powerful intelligence committee is led by Adam Schiff, a Jewish American who has served as a member of the Congress since 2001.

Also according to exit polls, 71 percent of Jewish Americans voted for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, as opposed to 23 percent who voted for Trump.

‘Dual loyalty’