Governors in Brazil’s Amazon region are calling on Germany and Norway to save a fund aimed at protecting the crucial South American ecosystem.

The European states suspended funding for the fund after a disagreement over the direction it was heading under the stewardship of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsanaro, who had pledged to divert the money to soybean farmers and cattle ranchers instead of putting it into conservation.

Officials from the region bypassed their president and appealed directly to Berlin and Oslo for help. They propose using a regional bank to handle payments instead of the state bank BNDES.

The governors have declared that they fully support the activities the funds were initially intended for and denounced the illegal use of the rainforest in the Amazon region.

Thousands of illegally operating gold prospectors and timber traders are said to be active there at the moment. Farmers are also clearing protected forests in indigenous reservations and nature parks.

Freeze on funding

Norway had announced that it would freeze 35 million euros ($38.8m) of financial aid intended for the fund because of Bolsonaro's expansive harvesting policy.

Norway is the largest donor to the fund to protect the Amazon rainforest. Since 2008, the country has paid $1.2bn into the fund.