Turkey’s interior minister on Wednesday ruled out deportation for legal migrants, underlining that the ongoing action was only against irregular migration.

Speaking to foreign journalists in Istanbul, Suleyman Soylu said, “Any major change in the migration policy of Turkey is out of question.”

“Deportation is out of question for any regular migrant who came to our country through legal ways,” Soylu added.

Soylu’s remarks came as Turkey extended a deadline until October 30 for unregistered Syrians in Istanbul to leave the city and to go to the provinces, where they were first registered.

However, some foreign media outlets misconstrued the facts stating Syrian migrants were being returned to their home country forcibly, which has been embroiled in civil war since 2011.

“There are over 540,000 Syrians in Istanbul. We have planned schools and hospitals for them. We cannot exceed this capacity. This is loud and clear," he said.

“One of our biggest successes is the registration of all Syrians coming to Turkey under temporary protection status and to update their registrations after a while.”

Abiding by law

Turkey has complied with international law and human rights when dealing with the issue of irregular migration, he noted.

“From the very beginning, we’ve followed a principled, planned and consistent policy. We’ve taken no indiscriminate step [on this].”