Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday stated that the failures of integration policies have been among Europe's most discussed issues both within itself and within the Council of Europe.

"To be successful on the integration policies, we should support the policies of local authorities," Mevlut Cavusoglu told at the opening session of European Mobility Week event in Turkey's capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu stressed that, by creating awareness on the culture of living in harmony, local authorities can overcome intolerance, xenophobia, discrimination and populism tendencies.