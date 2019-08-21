TÜRKİYE
Turkey calls on EU to overcome obstacles together
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, urges European authorities to overcome intolerance, xenophobia, discrimination, populism "to be successful on the integration policies."
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu makes a speech as he participates in The European Mobility Week 2019 Campaign Information Day, in Ankara, Turkey on August 21, 2019. / AA
August 21, 2019

Turkey's foreign minister on Wednesday stated that the failures of integration policies have been among Europe's most discussed issues both within itself and within the Council of Europe.

"To be successful on the integration policies, we should support the policies of local authorities," Mevlut Cavusoglu told at the opening session of European Mobility Week event in Turkey's capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu stressed that, by creating awareness on the culture of living in harmony, local authorities can overcome intolerance, xenophobia, discrimination and populism tendencies.

"If we better advertise this event, which has over 1,000 cities from 37 countries as participants, even more countries and more cities from our country can join the event," he said, adding that he is pleased with Turkey's participation in the event.

Referring to "walk with us", the event's slogan this year, Cavusoglu said that Turkey had always told the EU to walk and overcome the problems together.

He also added that although Turkey and the EU would easily overcome the technical obstacles, they also need to overcome the political obstacles together.

SOURCE:AA
