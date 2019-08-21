Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed they shot down a US drone over the country's north, as a leading rights group said Wednesday the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis killed at least 47 Yemeni fishermen in bombing attacks on fishing boats last year.

Yahia Sarie, a military spokesman for the Iran-backed Houthis, said in a statement their air defenses downed a US MQ-9 drone on Tuesday over the northern city of Dhamar.

"The rocket which hit it was developed locally and will be revealed soon at a press conference," he said.

The US military's Central Command said in a statement that it was investigating the Houthi claims that they attacked an unmanned U.S. drone "operating in authorised airspace" over Yemen.

"We have been clear that Iran's provocative actions and support to militants and proxies, like the Iranian-backed Houthis, poses a serious threat to stability in the region and our partners," said US Army Lt Col. Earl Brown, a CENTCOM spokesman.

Two US officials told Reutes on the condition of anonymity since they were not authorised to talk to the media, that a US MQ-9 reaper drone had been shot down in Yemen.

This was the second US drone allegedly downed by the Yemeni rebels.

In June, the US said an MQ-9 Reaper was shot down by the Houthis.

It said Iran helped the Yemeni rebels bring down the drone.

For more than a decade, the US has waged a drone war against al Qaeda in Yemen, trying to eliminate one of the most dangerous branches of the terror network. Rights groups have criticised the attacks because of its civilian casualties.

An Associated Press investigation found that at least 30 civilians were killed in such attacks in 2018.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthis, who drove out the internationally recognised government.

In March 2015, the coalition launched its air campaign to prevent the rebels from overrunning the south.