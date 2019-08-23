On August 5 2019, while Kashmir was under complete lockdown, the Indian government led by the far-right nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), unilaterally, in a series of political manoeuvres, scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a UN-recognised disputed region between India and Pakistan.

India increased its offensive on Kashmir by recruiting tens of thousands of additional armed forces, taking the number to 750,000 soldiers. Kashmir has been put under a complete communication blackout for the last 18 days and counting. There have been about 4,000 arrests, including children, and many are detained without any charges.

The scrapping of Kashmir’s special status meant that pledges made under Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution no longer apply and that Kashmir comes under the direct rule of New Delhi. This change also made the state flag, the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir 1957 and hundreds of state laws redundant, and brought Kashmir to a political, administrative and judicial standstill.

Many, including Indian economist and philosopher Amartya Sen, have called the BJP's actions unconstitutional as it undermines India’s status as a democracy. The BJP’s unlawful actions can simply be understood as a process of implementing the ideology of its founding father Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who wanted to create an undiluted Hindutva in India.

Before scrapping the special status of Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) State legislative assembly was not consulted, which was a requirement under Article 370(3). Kashmir’s legislative assembly was dissolved in June 2018, after the coalition between the Peoples Democratic Party and BJP dissolved.

Kashmir was put under Governor Rule and later under Presidential Rule. There was no elected government in J&K; however, the Presidential Order 2019 paradoxically posits that the governor shall exercise the powers of the legislative assembly and make recommendations to the president in relation to Article 370.

To make ends meet, the 2019 Presidential Order further amended the term 'Constituent Assembly' to mean 'Legislative Assembly' of the state. This was necessary because Article 370 (3) states that Article 370 can cease to operate by a presidential order but only on the recommendation of the 'Constituent Assembly'.

For this reason, Article 367 of the Indian Constitution is also amended by adding: “In proviso to clause (3) of Article 370 of this Constitution, the expression ‘Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2)’ shall read ‘Legislative Assembly of the State’.”

The trail of constitutional modifications is unconstitutional because Kashmir was already under 'presidential rule' and there was no possibility of acquiring state agreement as claimed in Order 2019.

The immediate consequence of scrapping the special status of Kashmir reopens the historically unresolved issue of the legal validity of accession of Kashmir to India under the Instrument of Accession (IOA), signed on October 26 1947. It was this agreement that was the basis of the relationship between India and Kashmir.

As history informs us, at the time of partition of British India, J&K was a Princely State that, by not joining the dominions of India or Pakistan by August 15 1947, became independent.