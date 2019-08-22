US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said American Jews who vote for the Democratic party do so out of “ignorance or great disloyalty,” although it was not clear to what he was referring.

Did he mean loyalty to Israel, America, or Trump?

Then on Wednesday, Trump tried to clarify his statement by saying he questioned their loyalty to Israel. His comments come in the aftermath of Israel barring a visit from Democratic US congressional representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justification for the decision—loudly hailed and even encouraged by Trump—was that Tlaib and Omar support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which aims to exert economic pressure on Israel over its treatment of Palestinians under military occupation. BDS supporters are routinely turned away from Israel, and now their numbers include members of congress.

The US president, whose racist administration operates a network of concentration camps for migrants across the country, trafficked in one of the deadliest forms of anti-Semitic tropes. It is a deeper and older one than anything we would even recognise as a nation-state.

Trump was suggesting that Jews cannot be trusted.

He did so by dividing them into “loyal” and “disloyal” camps, under the absurd terms of US partisan politics, and the even more absurdly dysfunctional relationship between the US and Israel.

Suggesting Jews cannot be trusted is the molten reactor core of anti-Semitism around the world. It derives from anti-Semitic retellings of the story of Jesus that blame his crucifixion on Jews themselves. Some were “loyal” to Jesus, but some were not. Either way, anti-semites and bigots conclude, Jews are not to be trusted.

This notion is the deadly ooze that animates anti-semitism in its religious and nationalistic forms, from pogroms and inquisitions to Nazi genocide. Trump this week projectile vomited this brain poison across every crevice of American politics.

For a president transparently and cynically hoping to gain a sliver of votes from Jewish Americans in Florida to secure a second term, this was a mistake from Trump, bigly. Already, 80 percent of American Jews vote for Democrats.

Israeli commentator Chemi Shalev, writing in Haaretz, described Trump’s mistake in blunt terms:

“In the eyes of many if not most U.S. Jews, Trump has now evolved from a suspect accused of anti-Semitism into a felon convicted beyond any reasonable doubt. Their anger and frustration are compounded by the widespread perception that in their hour of need, the prime minister of Israel is siding with their defamer,” Shalev writes, referring to Netanyahu, who has yet to denounce Trump for suggesting that Jews owe Israel “loyalty”.

In Trump’s mind, Shalev observes, Jews who vote against his party must be “ungrateful,” given all that he has done for Israel. The president’s imagines Jews owing loyalty to Israel. The more he does for Israel, the more of that loyalty he should get, too. That thought process depends on a cartoonish caricature of Jewish human beings as caring more about Israel than the US, a fundamentally anti-Semitic thought.