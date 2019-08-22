UNITED NATIONS — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are not stumping up the aid money they pledged earlier this year and millions of Yemenis face hunger, disease and death as a result, the United Nations says.

Lise Grande, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said Wednesday that 22 life-saving schemes for Yemenis could be axed because donors have not even handed over half of the money from this year’s $2.6 billion funding appeal.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi pledged a total of $1.5 billion at that fundraiser in February. To date, the Gulf powers have only delivered $414 million, or 28 percent of the amount pledged, a UN spokesman told TRT World.

“We are desperate for the funds that were promised,” Grande said in a statement. “When money doesn’t come, people die.”

The UAE and Saudi missions to the UN did not reply to TRT World’s requests for comment. In the past, diplomats from the Gulf countries have disagreed with the UN over how much money they have paid to aid schemes.

The two nations are key players in a Western-backed military coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 in a bid to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was ousted from power by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement the previous year.

The turbulent country has been devastated the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands killed, many more left homeless and more than two-thirds of the population needing handouts.

Faced with funding shortfalls, the UN has already ended a vaccination campaign and scrapped plans for nutrition centres, shelters and mental health clinics and has shuttered a water purification plant for farmers.