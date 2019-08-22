Sudan’s struggle to achieve a democratic transition from 30 years of military rule ultimately came to fruition after the Transition Military Council (TMC) signed a power-sharing dealwith opposition leaders on August 17, paving the way for Abdalla Hamdok to become the country’s first civilian prime minister.

Hamdok will be a technocrat prime minister as he is an economist by training. He will oversee a cabinet largely shaped by him except for two powerful portfolios — the defence and interior ministries.

Alongside Hamdok and his cabinet, there will be an 11-member Sovereign Council, which comprises six civilians and five soldiers, replacing the TMC.

The TMC took over power on April 11, after nationwide protests compelled the country's ruler of three decades, Omar al Bashir, to resign. As the TMC held negotiations with the Freedom and Change Forces, the umbrella organisation of opposition groups, it has sometimes appeared to reinstate itself into the role of former Bashir regime.

There was a bloody crackdown against defiant protesters on June 3, when more than 120 were reportedly killed by the military forces.

The protests showed no signs of ebbing, however. Meanwhile, talks between the military leaders and opposition began to make some progress, addressing important issues the country faces, including the longevity of the transition period from military rule to democracy, which has now been settled with a three-year limit.

Many commentators have found that the power-sharing deal is largely in favour of a civilian rule since it accepts a civilian majority in the Sovereign Council.

An international figure

Hamdok is a well-known figure, especially among the leaders of the African continent. Many see him as an intelligent man, whom the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) described as "a true Pan-Africanist, a diplomat, a humble man and a brilliant and disciplined mind".